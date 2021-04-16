CSCS delivers impressive full year 2020 results

Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS), has announced its audited 2020 financial results. Amidst unprecedented economic and financial market conditions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group grew total income by 31.3percent year-on-year (YoY) to N12.09 billion. With profit after tax of N6.93 billion, an incredible 41.4percent year-on-year growth, translating to N1.39 earnings per share,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login