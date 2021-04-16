CSCS delivers impressive full year 2020 results
...grows revenue, profit by 31.3%, 41.4%
Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS), has announced its audited 2020 financial results. Amidst unprecedented economic and financial market conditions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group grew total income by 31.3percent year-on-year (YoY) to N12.09 billion. With profit after tax of N6.93 billion, an incredible 41.4percent year-on-year growth, translating to N1.39 earnings per share,…
