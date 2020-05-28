Crown Interactive launches CICOD Lyte initiative for MSMEs

In a bid to ensure that operators of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) thrive in their businesses, ensure efficiency and quality service delivery, Crown Interactive has launched the CICOD Lyte initiative to provide a support system that offers end to end solutions for business process re-engineering.

According to the organisation, the CICOD Lyte new offering will help grow and engender profitability by helping businesses set-up their online processes, manage orders, take payments, and manage deliveries without the need for any technical skills.

“Having spent years building an extensive suite of products and testing them with large enterprises and government agencies, Crown Interactive decided to develop solutions for micro, small and medium-sized businesses,” said Wumi Oghoetuoma, CEO, Crown Interactive in a statement.

“It is here we see the entry of the CICOD suite user-friendly solutions. The first to be unleashed is known as CICOD Lyte. Crown Interactive’s business support systems offer end-to-end solutions for business process re-engineering within organizations across various sectors,” he said.

He said that many organisations have mostly tracked their business processes that enable them to deliver their products and services to end users manually, noting that such act has led to inefficient operations, leakages and poor service delivery.

He noted that with the use of the CICOD Lyte initiative businesses can address these issues by re-engineering their processes.

“We offering fully integrated but modular systems that can be integrated into existing organisations’ software applications where required or operate independently to provide an un-paralleled platform for automating key business processes,” Oghoetuoma said.

“Today, large organisations such as Eko Electricity Distribution Company and others currently use solutions provided by Crown Interactive to manage their key business processes and track their revenue flow,” he added.

He explained that CICOD Lyte provides customers with the ability to setup their online businesses immediately, manage orders, take payments and manage deliveries without need for any technical skills.

He stated that his organisation is currently offering a 30days free trial period for the CICOD Lyte initiative for businesses.

Oghoetuoma said the ICT approach will also help Nigeria’s apex bank – Central Bank of Nigeria to achieve its drive for financial inclusion.

Crown Interactive is a software company based in Lagos, Nigeria with a focus on delivering solutions that enable, revenue assurance, customer and workflow management.