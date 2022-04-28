CRC Credit clinches best credit bureau award in Nigeria

CRC Credit Bureau Limited (CRC) has clinched an award for the best credit bureau in Nigeria by Capital Finance International (CFI.co) a print journal and online resource reporting on business, economics, and finance headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

CRC Credit has won this award, consecutively for the past two years, as well as other awards like the best loan applications services provider in Nigeria which it got in 2019.

According to the capital finance judging panel, CRC Credit Bureau gives partners a 360-view of their customers, pulling from financial records as well as social media channels to understand how the pandemic has impacted them while leveraging advanced data analysis to identify customers with responsible repayment histories to renew or structure terms when necessary.

“The latest CRC initiative is designed to offer a clearer picture of those seeking loans in the aftermath of the economic damage inflicted by the pandemic, especially the SMEs, it is also implementing recovery plans that seek to build IT capacity and digital awareness, setting up a financial education center to provide IT training in soft skills, credit evaluation and tracing, etc,” the judges said.

Read also: FirstBank clinches double at International Investor Awards

Speaking on the award, Tunde Popoola, CRC Group Managing Director/CEO, said that CRC remains committed to serving its members and consumers with comprehensive credit reporting on individuals and businesses while enlarging its range of solutions that help organizations achieve their business objectives.

“We facilitate decision making with our data analysis capabilities, Individuals living in Nigeria can now stay on top of their credit history through our various products/services and digital platforms that make access to credit information easier than ever,” he said.

Annually, Capital finance seeks out individuals and organizations in various sectors of the economy who add value to stakeholders. The Awards Programme aims to identify and reward excellence wherever it is found, in the hope to inspire others to further improve their own performance.

The Capital Finance International judges’ panel review information is generated from independent sources during the nomination process and drawn from their members’ expertise to identify candidates for award consideration.