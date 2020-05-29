COVID-19: MEMMCOL donates relief materials, sanitizers, face masks to host community

Nigeria’s electricity meter manufacturing company, Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Limited (MEMMCOL) has donated relief materials including food items, sanitisers and face masks to the residents of the Orimerunmu community, Mowe, Ogun State.

The company which is bothered by the increasing trend and spread of Coronavirus pandemic says the donation is in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) thrust of supporting and standing with the host community where its worldclass state-of the-art electricity meters manufacturing factory is located.

Kola Balogun, the Chairman of the company says the donation to the community is part of the company’s kind gesture to the community aimed at providing relief for the people of the communities to ease the difficulties induced by the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The relief materials including Bags of Rice, Hand Sanitizers and Face Masks worth several million of Naira was distributed to the different Community Development Associations (CDAS) within the Orimerunmu community.

According to Balogun, “We are donating these relief materials to the communities as a way of showing our concern to the well-being of the people of our host communities especially during this trying period, each beneficiary would get 5kg bag of Rice, Hand Sanitizer and Face Masks”, he said.

Balogun disclosed further that apart from the donation of the relief materials, the company has also concluded plans to embarking on disinfection of the communities to with a view to keep the people protected thereby preventing the spread of Coronavirus.

“To achieve this, we have procured three Tricycles and converted them into a fumigation van, these truck loaded with disinfectants would be deployed to the communities to disinfect the communities”, he added.

Mustafa Akiode, Baale of Orimerunmu, while receiving the Relief materials, lauded the management and staff of Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Limited (MEMMCOL) for the donation and for always identifying with the community as a good corporate citizen. He prayed that the company would continue to wax stronger by the day. The Baale urged the CDA leaders to ensure that the items get to the most vulnerable within their respective community.

Reacting on behalf of the Community Development Associations (CDAS) the Chairman of Powerline Community Development Association, Obajemu Joseph applauded the management of the company for the donation and the disinfection of the community. He promised that the CDAS would be ready to corporate and collaborate with company at all times for the development of the community.