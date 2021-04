It’s a huge plus for the job market that, amid the crippling impact of COVID-19 on households and businesses, 30 million people in 249 countries and territories were able to gain access to digital skills with the help of Microsoft Corporation. This figure tops the country’s initial goal of 25 million last June, even as…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login