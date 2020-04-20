COVID-19: ENL Consortium donates thousands of protective kits to NPA

ENL Consortium, operator of Terminals C and D of the Lagos Port Complex Apapa, has donated nose masks and other protective items to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in support of government’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The items donated by ENL Consortium include 3,000 units of nose masks; 1,000 units of hand gloves; 1,000 hand sanitizers and infrared thermometers.

Vicky Haastrup, executive vice chairman/CEO of ENL Consortium, who was represented by the company’s executive director, Mark Walsh, during the presentation of the items in Lagos recently, said the gesture was in line with the company’s Cooperate Social Responsibility initiative.

Haastrup said the safety of port workers and port users remain ed a key priority for ENL Consortium.

“COVID-19 is a problem all over the world, not just in Nigeria. What we are doing with this donation is to back NPA with what we have because we know that NPA is working on behalf of the Federal Government. So, this is to support NPA and the Federal Government to make sure we get through this period,” she said.

According to her, the company would be out of work if the port community is not working.

“So, for us, it is very important that we support the Nigerian Ports Authority, the Federal and Lagos State Governments and do what we can to provide support to this community. We all need the items to keep everybody safe at the port,” she said.

Haastrup further said that ENL Consortium has ensured continuity of operations at its terminals in line with the directive of the Federal Government and to ensure that the supply chain is not disrupted.

“We must commend President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring that the ports remain open during this crisis. This is important because even if other sectors of the economy are shut down to guard against the spread of the virus, seaports should remain open to ensure that there is no shortage of food, drugs and other essential supply to Nigerians,” she said.

Fumilayo Olotu, Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, who received the items on behalf of NPA management, expressed appreciation to ENL Consortium, saying that the donation would go a long way in supporting NPA and the Federal Government’s effort in the fight against the coronavirus at the nation’s seaports.

“We thank you for your collaboration and for sharing in the Federal Government’s commitment in fighting COVID-19. The items donated are relevant especially the thermometer because we need to keep checking people coming into the port in order to ensure that anybody that is above the normal temperature is isolated and presented for further protocols,” she stated.

She further stated that people need to be part of regular protocols such as washing of hands and social distancing so that in few weeks, Nigeria would have a wonderful story to tell on how the situation was managed.

Olotu assured that some of the items would be given to other agencies at the port, including the Port Authority Police Command and Port Health Services.