COVID-19: Emirates to evacuate Nigerians from UAE to Lagos

Emirates Airlines is making arrangement to operate a special flight to repatriate members of Nigeria Community in United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) requiring emergency evacuation during the challenging period of COVID-19 pandemic.

The evacuation will be from Dubai to Lagos only, and is tentatively scheduled for 26th April, 2020 but will however be subject to obtaining necessary clearance from the relevant Nigerian authority.

A letter issued by the Nigerian embassy in United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) dated 17th April, 2020 and titled ‘COVID-19 Travel Advisory Update’ it stated that ticket fare is still at AED 2,500 (one way) for economy class and AED 5,000 (one way) for Business class while passengers with existing Emirates tickets will have to pay the fare difference based on the current value of their tickets.

According to the embassy’s statement, the airline will operate the flight subject to available number of interested passengers.

The embassy stated that passengers will be required to undergo COVID-19 tests at Dubai International Airport and on arrival in Nigeria.

“While expressing the embassy’s readiness to respond to further enquiries, please note that information earlier received is compiled and forwarded to the Nigerian government for appropriate action. As soon as the firm arrangement has been made, all confirmed persons will be notified accordingly,” the statement added.