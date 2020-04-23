Covid-19: Airport Hotel sends staff on 3-month leave without pay

The management of Airport Hotel, a subsidiary of Odua Group, has directed all its staff to proceed on a three-month forced leave without pay in reaction to business downturn occasioned by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The hospitality industry is one of the hard-hit by the global pandemic as travels are at standstill and hotel occupancy rate has nosedived to near zero.

The organised labour, however, says it will resist the action of the hotel management, describing as anti-labour.

The Airport Hotel, in a letter dated April 21, 2020 and signed by Yemi Madu, head of human resources, titled “notice to all members of staff to go on three months stay back at home without pay,” stated that as a fellow up to the current lockdown, the staff should continue to stay at home for another three months.

“We regret to inform you of the decision of management for you to continue your stay at home after your leave for three months without pay till the company contacts you,” the letter reads.

According to the management, the action is due to the company’s present financial crisis and its uncertain future amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Madu explained further: “This decision is painful and we are sorry it has to come to this but we continue to hope for the best and wish you well.”

However, Hotel and Personal Services Senior Staff Association (HAPSSSA) and the National Union of Hotels and Personal Services Workers (NUHPSW), the two employee unions in the sector have kicked against the action.

The leadership of the unions said they were not carried along in the management’s crucial decision.

Ademola Adeyemi, the immediate past president of HAPSSA, argued that the action of the hotel management was against the law and as such the workers will not comply.

He added: “This is a global issue, why should the Airport Hotel take such an action. We have other hotels all over the country, who are still keeping their workers.”

Adeyemi said it was unacceptable that

the Airport Hotel would keep workers away for three months as if praying for the virus to continue for that long.

Adeyemi who lamented how the workers would survive without pay for three months, described the management decision as “insensitive to the workers who have given their all to the success of the organisation.”

“How do they want the workers to survive for three months when even the March salary has not been paid since all the workers have been forced to a compulsory leave.

“Where is decent work here, how do we pay our bills, feed our families and meet with other expenses.”

The former president said the decision did not have a well consultation of all the stakeholders, including the owner of the hotel, Odua group and this was the more reason the workers would resist it.