A Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has issued an interim injunction preventing PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc and its parent company, PZ Cussons (Holding) Limited, from proceeding with an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) earlier scheduled for Thursday (today) March 13, 2025.

The injunction, with the suit number, FHC/L/CS/467/2025, followed an application by Chukwuma Ajene, who sought to halt the meeting and any related decisions that could affect his rights as a shareholder.

In the order issued on March 12, 2025, the court directed all parties to maintain the status quo until a full hearing of the case on April 1, 2025.

The interim injunction specifically restrains the respondents from convening the EGM or any other board or members’ meeting of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc for the purposes outlined in the February 14, 2025 notice.

It also restrained them from advancing or implementing any agenda items listed in the EGM notice.

The respondents were equally restricted “from taking any actions that could undermine Ajene’s shareholder rights in the company.”

The court issued the order after reviewing the supporting affidavit, exhibits, and written address submitted by Ajene’s legal representatives.

Ngozi Ekugo Ngozi Ekugo is a Senior Labour Market Analyst and Correspondent, specializing in the research and analysis of workplace dynamics, labour market trends, immigration reports, employment law and legal cases in general. Her editorial work provides valuable insights for business owners, HR professionals, and the global workforce. She has garnered experience in the private sector in Lagos and has also had a brief stint at Goldman Sachs in the United Kingdom. An alumna of Queens College, Lagos, Ngozi studied English at the University of Lagos, holds a Master’s degree in Management from the University of Hertfordshire and is an Associate Member of CIPM and Member of CMI, UK.

