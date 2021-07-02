Coscharis partners Ford Trucks at Lagos Auto Fair 2021

Coscharis Motors Plc, recently exhibited and announced its partnership with Ford Truck at the just concluded Lagos Auto Fair at the Federal Palace Hotel and Casino. The partnership aims to concretize their position in the truck business in Nigeria.

Ford Trucks has selected Coscharis Motors Plc as the official distributor for Ford Trucks Heavy Commercial Vehicles in Nigeria. Building on their current success in the country, with the partnership, Ford Trucks will offer truck sales, aftersales services, and spare parts for its customers in Nigeria, thus strengthening its position in Africa.

According to Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Coscharis Group, “with Ford Trucks’ almost 60 years of experience in truck manufacturing and product development for international markets, we are glad to announce the confidence Ford Trucks reposed in us to represent them in Nigeria. Being part of the Auto fair is a strategic move to showcase what Ford Trucks and Coscharis have on offer in order to jointly delight the auto truck customer”.

Similarly, the Vice President of Ford Trucks, Serhan Turfan, enthused that “we believe that Coscharis will represent our brand in Nigeria excellently by building on our steady presence in the region and this is why we have committed to the new facility in Lagos, which is an important milestone for our operations in Nigeria.

“We are very pleased to partner with Coscharis, a leading respected brand name in the auto sector in Nigeria to expand our services for our customers in Nigeria. Coscharis is a strong partner of Ford for years, not only in distribution but also in assembly, offers to customers complete solutions including finance with Coscharis Mobility, the exclusive representative of Sixth in Nigeria.

“With our new partner, we are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service and competitive aftersales solutions through dedicated facilities for sales, service, and parts. We believe Coscharis will represent our brand in the best possible way in Nigeria.”

Also commenting on this new Ford Truck brand being added into the numerous iconic brand portfolio of Coscharis, Cosmas Maduka, President of Coscharis Group, said, “the inclusion of Ford Truck into our existing portfolio is to reconfirm our vision to continually create value for our numerous stakeholders across board when it comes to all spheres of the automotive sector.

“We are excited to have a respected brand like the Ford Truck which afford us play in the truck segment in Nigeria and add value to our stakeholders in the construction, logistics, waste management and other related lines of business that will require our various models of trucks to delight them”.