Corporate companies should collaborate to train youth – Abdulaziz Kaita

Abdulaziz Kaita, Director of Administration at Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has called on corporate organisations to collaborate to train Nigerian youths, noting that youth development is a responsibility that should not be left to the government alone.

He said this in his speech at the graduation ceremony of trainees of the Plant and Equipment Academy of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

“You cannot leave everything to the government; you also must contribute. Nigeria has one of the biggest populations of youth in the world, not only in Africa but globally, with 70 percent of the population being young people. Out of a population of 220 million, 150 million are between the ages of 23 and 38. It’s very important to tap into this population and train them,” Kaita said.

“It is not only Julius Berger that should be doing this. I am also calling for other companies to emulate what Julius Berger is doing, to train people, so that we can take all the youths out of the streets.”

Speaking at the ceremony held last weekend, Kaita described the event as a significant milestone in the company’s dedication to Nigeria’s industrial and technological advancement. He stressed that developing the country’s large youth population for a productive future is crucial and that corporate organisations must play an active role in this endeavour.

Read also: Julius Berger spurs market’s positives start to new week

He further expressed concern over the rising insecurity in the country, attributing it partly to the lack of opportunities for the youth. “If we train more youth and take them off the streets, we may be able to address the insecurity issues in Nigeria,” he added.

Further in his speech, Kaita disclosed that the establishment of the Plant and Equipment Academy by Julius Berger was in direct response to the need for youth empowerment, complementing the government’s efforts.

Highlighting the benefits of such training, Kaita cited a report from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation. The report noted a 26 percent increase in performance among trained individuals compared to those who are untrained. He expressed confidence that the training provided by Julius Berger would make the graduates valuable assets, whether they continue with Julius Berger or move to other companies.

“We have trained about 40 technicians since we set up this academy, and I think about 16 are graduating today. This is a very good achievement,” he said.

He also commended the Armed Forces Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Mechatronic School (AFEME), a major partner in Julius Berger’s training efforts, for their continued support.

Francois Roos, Head of Julius Berger’s Plant and Equipment Department, who initiated the programme, praised the graduates for their commitment to self-development.

“The most important thing you need to do is to inspire the people around you so that they would also want to be trained. Share your knowledge; you now know something, so go and share it with the people around you,” Roos urged.