Coronavirus: NPDC Donates multi-million-naira medical equipment to Edo State

The Management of Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) Limited on Wednesday donated medical and protective equipment worth millions of naira to Edo State in a bid to curtail the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Mansur Sambo, Managing Director of the subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) who presented the medical equipment to the state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, said it was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to its host communities.

The medical equipment donated by the oil firm were 166 cartons of hand sanitizers, 83 cartons of hand wash, 100 sets of Personal Protective Equipment, 10,000 pieces of face masks, 5000 pieces of hand gloves and 300 tubes of disinfecting wipes.

Sambo, represented by Dahiru Abubakar, Manager Community Relations of the company said the donation was the first phase of the company’s intervention to ensure that the coronavirus pandemic is wiped out from Edo state and other parts of the country.

He assured that similar intervention will be extended to other host communities.

“On behalf of the management of NPDC, I am here to present the items essentially the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the state government.

“This is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) that NPDC management thought it is wise to make available to Edo state government, in its effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“As directed by my Managing Director, this is the first phase of our intervention on this journey to ensure that the spread of COVID-19 is eliminated in Edo state and the nation at large.

“We are making efforts to make some contributions to the communities where NPDC is operating especially in Edo state where we are starting now. We are going to extend the same services and same donations to Delta state and other states where NPDC is operating,” he assured.

In his remarks, the state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, commended the management of NPDC for its contribution towards curtailing the spread of the pandemic in the state and in the country at large.

Shaibu, however called for collaborative efforts from organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to combat the disease.

“I will also use this opportunity to invite well-wishers to also come to the aid of our people at this time. We all need to collaborate to deal with this scourge.

“What you have done this morning is part of efforts that will help to stop COVID-19 not only in our state but in the country at large,” he added.

He however, reiterated the need for people to maintain social distancing of more than 2 metres away from each other.