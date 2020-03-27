Coronavirus: NPA suspends terminal storage charges on containers

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has directed all terminal operators to suspend all applicable terminal storage fees on consignments for an initial period of 21 days effective from Monday March 23, 2020.

Adams Jatto, general manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, NPA, who disclosed this in a statement said the gesture was in recognition of the pressure, which Coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19 pandemic imposes on businesses.

He noted that the development imposed serious responsibility on the Authority to relief this burden on its customers as well as attain the objective of the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business Policy at this trying period.

“The Authority recognises the financial implications of these policies on the terminal operators and will consider a shift in our operational charges to ameliorate the situation of stakeholders,” he assured.

In a related development, the NPA said that it has concluded discussion with its shareholders and have agreed to donate the 130-bed fully furnished Agura Hotels, Abuja, to serve as isolation centre for COVID-19 in Abuja.

He described the gesture as a social responsibility initiative aimed at supporting efforts of the Federal Government to contain the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

He encouraged all Nigerians to follow all advisories issued by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and be confident that Nigeria shall overcome.