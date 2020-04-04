Coronavirus: Minister hands over 5 ambulances to PTF

Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, has handed over five ambulances to Secretary to Government of the Federation, and the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force for the Control of Coronavirus (Covid-19), Boss Mustapha.

Kennie Obateru, the spokesperson for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) who confirmed the development in a statement late Saturday quoted the corporation’s Group Managing Director as saying that the ambulances marked the first instalment of the oil and gas industry’s collective donation of N11billion, now shored up to N21billion.

Obateru noted in the statement that Aiteo Exploration and Production Company Limited, an NNPC Joint Venture Company partner, donated the ambulances.

Handing over the ambulances to Mustapha, Sylva stated at the ceremony that the prevailing time was far from being normal, saying it was a time that called for collective efforts.

Sylva disclosed at the event that the support for the cause was an ongoing one, saying that whatever was received afterwards would be delivered to the committee.

He said that the Oil and Gas Industry, under the leadership of NNPC, had come together to contribute their quota to the effort to stemming the pandemic.

Responding, Mustapha applauded the NNPC and the entire Oil and Gas Industry for the maximum support extended to the Federal Government in the campaign against the pandemic.

Conducting the two top government officials round the 190-bed facility donated by the Petroleum Industry, Kyari stated that the Thisday Dome, Abuja that would house the bed-spaces was donated by yet another of NNPC partners, the Sahara Group.

He said other NNPC’s partners, local and international, continued to implement projects capable of having a lasting impact in their host communities as well as across the nation’s geographical zones, describing the feat as the hallmark of “Good Corporate Citizenship”.

“Aside from consignments of medical consumables and logistics facilities, we are embarking on the construction of at least two permanent hospitals and world-class diagnostics centers in each of the geopolitical zones in the country.

“All these are over and above our regular social investments through various CSR initiatives,” Kyari stated.

He explained that the donation was collaborative, drawing support from the Energy Group, the private sector and a Chinese company, CCECC, to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

The NNPC helmsman disclosed that the 190-bed facility would be ready for use in two weeks’ time, stating that donations were in kind, as different organisations would provide the medical materials pledged following their companies’ procurement procedures.

At an NNPC property in Utako District of Abuja, Mallam Kyari announced that the corporation had set aside a 60-bed capacity facility of the property to support the fight against the pandemic.

The NNPC GMD said the facility, located in the heart of Abuja, would equally be ready in the next two weeks.

He explained that the Utako facility would be equipped with oxygen-generating plants, ventilators and other medical logistics that would support the Federal Government’s ongoing fight against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, saying that it has 10 Intensive Care Units that would serve as back-up to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Isolation unit in Gwagwalada.

The NNPC helmsman commiserated with families that lost their loved ones to the pandemic, saying he was hopeful that the industry efforts would go a long way in stemming the spread of the disease.