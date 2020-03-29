Coronavirus: APM Terminals’ commits N100m to contain outbreak in Nigeria

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, APM Terminals Nigeria has earmarked N100 million to support the efforts of the Federal Government in curtailing the spread of the virus, while maintaining continuity in its operations in Apapa and Onne Ports.

The firm said it had also adopted stringent measures in line with the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure that the supply chain remains uninterrupted, and that availability of essential supplies is maintained in the face of the pandemic.

“As an essential service provider, all terminal operations are running normally and we urge importers to continue taking delivery of their containers to enable the fresh discharge of incoming cargo,” said, Mohammed Ahmed, managing director of APM Terminals Nigeria.

According to him, APM Terminals Nigeria has contributed N75 million to the United Nations in Nigeria basket fund and is committing another N25 million on community awareness through radio, social media as well as fliers to sensitise the Apapa community on how to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“No one is immune nor invulnerable from this disease. We urge all to adhere to the guidance from government in order to curb the spread of this pandemic. In this time of need, APM Terminals is honored to discharge its duty to the nation. The wellbeing of our community remains of paramount importance to us. Through our contribution to the UN basket fund, we will play our part in strengthening the country’s capacity to respond,” Ahmed said.

Also speaking on the donation, Edward Kallon, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, said: “The UN system in Nigeria will support and complement government’s efforts to immediately set up a national response fund that will serve as a single national platform and financing framework, coordinating partnerships and mobilising resources that can make an effective impact on the ground”.

The United Nations in Nigeria basket fund aims to mobilise resources to boost the efforts of the government in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. In coordination with the government, the UN is mobilising funds that will ensure adequate essential health equipment needed for testing, quarantine and medical care, including equipping of temporary hospitals/quarantine centers and designated emergency centers.

As part of the private sector support in addressing the pandemic, APM Terminals’ funding will enhance the UN support to the country’s preparedness and provision of healthcare support to those afflicted by the virus. It will go into acquisition of ventilators and other lifesaving hospital apparatus that are urgently needed to aid the healthcare response to the pandemic.

APM Terminals Nigeria oversees the operation of APM Terminals Apapa and the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) Onne among others.