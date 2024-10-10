Coronation insurance targets insurers with N30m incentives

Coronation Insurance Plc and Coronation Life Assurance Limited intend to target insurers with N30 million incentives to boost insurance usage.

In a statement, the organisation said the nationwide campaign, running from October 8th to December 22nd, 2024, is open to both new and existing customers of Coronation Insurance Plc and Coronation Life Assurance Limited.

Olamide Olajolo, managing director/CEO of Coronation Insurance Plc, expressed the company’s enthusiasm about rewarding customers: “We are excited to launch the ‘Insure and Win’ promo as a way to reward our customers for their loyalty.”

Olajolo added that the promo provides customers with comprehensive protection through products from both Coronation Insurance Plc and Coronation Life Assurance Limited, while also increasing their chances of winning the grand prize.

Adding to this, Adebowale Adesona, managing director/CEO of Coronation Life Assurance Limited, highlighted the importance of comprehensive protection: “This campaign underscores our commitment to empowering customers by offering tailored insurance solutions that suit every stage of life.”

“We aim to provide not just peace of mind but a sense of excitement and possibility through the ‘Insure and Win’ promotion. With Coronation Life Assurance’s range of products, customers can plan for the future while standing a chance to win exceptional prizes,” Adesona said.

The statement further disclosed that to participate, customers must purchase at least two insurance products – one from Coronation Insurance Plc and another from Coronation Life Assurance Limited. The more products purchased, the higher the chances of winning, with the grand prize – a brand-new car – set to be awarded during a final draw in December.

