A $120 million fund recently raised by Convergence Partners, a private equity investor focused on the technology sector across sub-Saharan Africa, is to be committed into infrastructure needs that will deepen Africa’s digital ecosystem. This is in turn, to facilitate trade across the continent, by eliminating some of the technology and connectivity-based barriers. The fund,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login