Underwriting firm, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc has reaffirmed its commitment grooming talents for the insurance industry through its Annual Essay Awards for Tertiary Institutions. Eddie Efekoha, group managing director of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, gave the assurance during the presentation of awards to winners of the 10th edition of the competition in Lagos. He…

