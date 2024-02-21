Confetti woos consumers with new fragrance

The list of fragrance brands on Nigeria’s perfume shelf swelled recently when Confetti Group launched and introduced Riggs London to the Nigerian public.

Ori Leslau, founder and CEO of Confetti Group, said at a private briefing in Lagos that the company caters to the specific consumer requirements in each of its 30 markets globally, adding that West Africa has not been any different.

“Feeling great and smelling good go hand-in-hand, and our teams work very hard to help you do both, creating fragrances that are not just a product to consume, but also a personalised expression of identity and culture,” Leslau noted.

He used the opportunity to thank Nigerians for welcoming Riggs London into their lives with open arms, adding, “We are here to support you for the journey.”

He explained that Riggs London was launched to change the perception that high-quality and long-lasting fragrances can only be obtained by spending more. “Our ‘Perfume in a Can’ range of fragrance (which retails for around $3) boasts some of the highest fragrance concentrations in this price bracket and guarantees long-lasting fragrance protection without the price tag,” he said.

Leslau has been an outspoken and strong advocate for direct foreign investment in Africa and also supports several grassroots foundations. Confetti Group will, this year, invest 5 percent of its profits back into charities in West Africa focused on alleviating poverty and providing greater access to education for young people in difficult situations.