Comercio Partners Limited, an investment and financial advisory company that commenced operation on June 13, 2016 said it has achieved a lot after five years of operating in a wobbling economy. The company participated in raising debt capital structure of Lagos State in 2020. Apart from that the company has rightly been involved in a…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login