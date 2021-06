Collaboration is key to growth of logistics, supply industry amid COVID-19 – ACSC

The Africa Centre for Supply Chain, (ACSC) has said that private-public collaborations and deliberate investment in infrastructures will aid the recovery of Nigeria’s supply chain industry which has since been disrupted by COVID-19. Speaking during the public presentation of the Nigerian Logistics & Supply Chain industry report (2019/2020 edition) and the 9th ACSC fellowship investiture…