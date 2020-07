Soft- drink giant , Coca-cola reported its largest decline in quarterly revenue in at least 30 years, on the back of coronavirus- led closures of restaurants and public bars and gatherings. In its second quarter for the period ended 30th June, net sales plummeted 28percent to $ 7.2 billion, revenue performance included a 22% decline…

