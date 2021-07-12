Climate change now a top concern for banks — EY Survey
…over 90% CROs see climate change as top emerging risk in next 5years
For the first time since the survey’s inception over a decade ago, climate change tops the list of long-term risks for banks, according to the 11th EY and Institute of International Finance (IIF) Bank Risk Management Survey, “Resilient banking: capturing opportunities and managing risks over the long term.” The survey of 88 financial institutions across…
Comments are closed.