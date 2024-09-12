Citygate Global launches office facility for improved service delivery

Citygate Global, a business financing company, has commissioned its new 7-floor head office located on Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

The building, the tallest on the avenue, underscores the company’s commitment to innovation, customer-centric services, and excellence in the financial sector.

The new head office, described as an architectural masterpiece meticulously designed, has its layout well organised to optimise retail lending functionality and other aesthetics: the ground floor hosts the reception and waiting area; the first floor is dedicated to the Empire Trust Banking Hall; the second floor is designed as Citygate Global’s space for versatile business activities.

The third, fourth, and fifth floors provide lettable office spaces; the sixth floor houses the Group Managing Director’s office; and the seventh floor features a sophisticated penthouse. This thoughtful arrangement enhances service delivery and fosters a collaborative work environment.

The official commissioning of this facility, which had high profile personalities from the financial industry, was conducted by Pius Olanrewaju, a professor and president-in-council and chairman of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Olanrewaju commended the building, saying, “this facility is a testament to Citygate Global’s visionary approach to finance in Nigeria; it represents more than just a structure; it embodies a commitment to cultivating a great banking culture and investing in the future of financial services in the country.”

Seun Durojaiye, group GMD of Citygate Global, highlighted the futuristic aspects of the new building, noting, “this facility is a manifestation of our forward-thinking approach. It is equipped with cutting-edge technology and designed to adapt to future trends in the banking industry. We are confident that it will play a pivotal role in our continued success and expansion.”

Toyin Oluwawumi, the managing director/CEO of Citygate Global, expressed her excitement, noting that the building is a significant milestone in the company’s growth and innovation journey. It symbolizes our dedication to providing unparalleled financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and customers.

“We believe this new space will inspire creativity and drive us to exceed expectations. Our solid track record in the financial industry has paved the way for this remarkable achievement. This building is not just a home for our operations; it is a beacon of our future aspirations, designed to support our long-term vision of becoming a leader in the global financial market,” Oluwawumi said.

She noted the opening of the new head office not only marked a milestone in Citygate Global’s investments, but also represents a transformative addition to the landscape of Oba Akran Avenue, adding that, by enriching the financial ecosystem of Ikeja and the broader Lagos region, the building stands as a testament to the company’s enduring commitment to shaping the future of finance in Nigeria.

From one branch, the leading financial lending company now operates 42 branches in Nigeria, with over 450 staff nationwide across 30 states of the federation attending to over 150,000 customer base among which are over 128,000 SME customers.

