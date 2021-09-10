Cititrust Holdings Subsidiary, CFS Group Ghana, donates to orphanage

CFS Group Ghana has donated items worth hundreds of thousands of naira to one of Ghana’s most popular orphanages, the Christ Faith Foster Home at Frafraha, in Accra.

The items which included foodstuffs and personal hygiene products, was in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility.

According to Chief Executive Officer of CFS Group, Uche Michael Ogbonna, “the year has been challenging, looking at the COVID situation and all that has happened. Yet, God has been faithful and all the subsidiaries under the group have been profitable. This is a way of expressing our gratitude to God and also to celebrate with the kids”.

Authorities of the Foster Home expressed appreciation to CFS Group and Cititrust Holdings Plc for the donations, while urging other corporate organisations to emulate the kind gesture.

The caretaker of the home, Abraham Danso, also used the occasion to appeal for support from government to aid the running of its activities.

The orphanage was founded in the 1970s by some Ghanaians and a German missionary.

CFS Group Ghana is a subsidiary of Cititrust Holdings Plc, a leading pan-African financial and investment holding company, operating in 11 African countries, with headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.

The company caters to both individuals and businesses through carefully designed and bespoke investment banking products.

CFS Group Ghana Plc is the regional office of Cititrust Holdings African Region, overseeing the operations of subsidiaries in 10 African countries.