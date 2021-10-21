CIPM president visits Aso Rock, seeks FG’s collaboration on human capital development

Olusegun Mojeed, president of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Thursday, visited the nation’s seat of power, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, and sought a collaboration with the Federal Government on human capital development.

The CIPM president made the plea when he led some of his executive members on a courtesy visit to Aso Rock and was received by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, at the State House, Abuja.

According to Mojeed, such collaboration had become imperative because a nation’s priciest possession is its population. Hence, human capital and such critical endowment must be deliberately nurtured and well trained for optimum contribution to national development.

Mojeed equally commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving 14 days paternity leave for male workers in the country whose wives just put to bed to enable them bond with their family and help their wives in taking care of the new addition to the family.

“Approving 14 days paternity leave for new dads in government employment is a positive step in the right direction. I’m a private sector person. And in the private sector, we used to allow five days for new dads, dads with new additions to their families, to help them cope. So, President Buhari making the 14-day paternity policy is laudable,” said Mojeed, as he presented a copy of his book to Femi Adesina.

According to the CIPM President, the policy conforms with global standards, international best practices, and it is worthy of commendation. Mojeed also

seized the opportunity to invite Adesina to the CIPM international conference holding in Abuja between November 24 and 26, 2021.

Femi Adesina, in responding to the CIPM thanked Mojeed and his team for the visit and expressed his delight at the CIPM’s hand of fellowship to the Federal Government to partner with the institute on human capital development.

“I am delighted about your offer to partner with the Federal Government on human development. Human capital development is dear to the heart of President Muhammadu Buhari. He underscored its importance at the just concluded Mid-Term Ministerial Retreat,” said Adesina.

Adetayo Haastrup, the Olumobi of Imobi-Ijesa, a Fellow of the institute and executive in charge of corporate education and advocacy, thanked Adesina for the warm reception accorded the team, and emphasized the need for collaboration, as Mojeed had pushed.

Henry Unuakpor, the CIPM vice president, said human capital development through corporate training is a great catalyst in developing leaders with high levels of efficiency and productivity.

According to Unuakpor, in addition to aiding employee satisfaction and retention, human capital development also helps in speedy realization of corporate objectives.