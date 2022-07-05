C&I Leasing gives update on delayed filing of financial statements

C&I Leasing Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public of the delay in the filing of its 2021 Annual Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended March 31, 2022.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) had effective last Friday July 1 suspended trading in shares of C&I Leasing Plc and eight (8) other companies for defaulting in filing their audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.

C&I Leasing Plc in a July 4 statement signed by its Company Secretary, Mbanugo Udenze & Co said “the Company’s audited accounts are still undergoing review by our primary regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)”.

Read also: Nigeria’s contradictory regulations scaring away investors – Experts

According to the company, “We had envisaged and made requisite plans in ensuring the approvals for filing was obtained before the stipulated regulatory filing deadline. However as at today, we are yet to obtain the approval of CBN to proceed to file”.

“Consequently, the Company is also unable to file its Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended March 31, 2022 as submission of the Audited Financial Statements is a condition precedent to filing of the Company’s Unaudited Financial Statements.

“We understand the importance of the audited report to the Exchange and the general public, and we pledge to file and make them available once they are approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria,” the statement further reads.