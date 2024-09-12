Chukwuma Nweke becomes new deputy managing director of UBA

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) has appointed Chukwuma Nweke as deputy managing director, subject to regulatory approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and effective October 1, 2024.

According to the bank, Nweke holds a bachelor’s degree in accountancy and an MBA from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and an honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

With over 30 years of experience across banking operations, finance, technology, audit, strategy, retail banking, and payments, Nweke served as executive director and Group chief operating officer of UBA.

“The appointment of Chukwuma Nweke underlines once again, UBA’s commitment to upholding the highest governance and operational leadership. His deep industry expertise and proven track record make him an invaluable asset to our board, and we are confident that his contributions will further strengthen the Group’s growth and success,” Tony Elumelu, UBA Group Chairman said.

UBA also announced the retirement of Kayode Fasola, a non-executive director, who joined the UBA Group board in August 2018.

“During his tenure, Fasola has provided distinguished leadership, serving as chairman of the Finance & General Purpose Committee and as a member of the Board Audit & Governance, Credit, and Statutory Audit Committees,” the company said.

The Board of UBA appreciated Fasola for his dedication and contributions to the Group and wished him the best in his future endeavors.

United Bank for Africa Plc is an African financial institution, providing banking services to over 35 million customers globally.

With operations in 20 African countries, and offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, and the United Arab Emirates, UBA continues to pioneer financial inclusion and innovative banking solutions.

“Employing over 25,000 people, UBA is committed to supporting Africa’s economic growth and development,” it said.