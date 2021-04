Chi Farms Ltd., one of Nigeria’s leading agribusiness companies and a member of TGI Group, is planning to expand its catfish capacity to 600MT per month in a bid to satisfy the growing need for catfish consumption in Nigeria. “We are currently operating on a 400MT per month capacity but to actualize our commitment to…

