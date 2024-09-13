Chapel Hill Denham named Nigeria’s best securities house

Chapel Hill Denham has been named Nigeria’s best securities house this year by Euromoney.
The 2024 securities houses award went to Chapel Hill Denham as a result of its stellar performance across securities trading and investment banking.
Euromoney is one of the most recognised and reputed brands within banking and finance. It provides unique insights into the institutions and personalities that shape banking and drive global markets.
“The firm maintained a steady flow of deals in its brokerage business. It was a stockbroker for a N26 billion ($16.3 million) AT1 bond sale by FCMB Group, a leading financial services group in Nigeria, which was only the second domestic currency AT1 deal in the country,” Euromoney said in recent note on the 2024 securities houses award.
It also noted that “in infrastructure financing, Chapel Hill Denham assisted with the listing of the Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund, in a deal valued at about N26.81 billion. The listing was a landmark as it not only reinforced the firm’s prominence in the infrastructure segment but also diversified the sector and industry groups on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX)”.
“Chapel Hill Denham was also active in M&A, with kudos deserved for handling the dissolution of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria. The transaction involved returning capital to shareholders and delisting the company, a process fraught with complexity due to GSK’s long-standing presence in the country”, Euromoney stated further.