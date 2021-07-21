BusinessDay
Chaka secures $1.5m in pre-seed funding to power digital investments for African businesses

…aims to expand footprints to Ghana, other West African markets

Tosin Osibodu, co-founder & CEO, Chaka Technologies

SEC-Licensed Digital Sub-broker and leading digital investment platform, Chaka Technologies, has raised $1.5M in a pre-seed funding round led by Breyer Capital, premier global venture capital and private equity firm focused on catalysing growth in high-impact tech companies like Spotify and Facebook. Other participants in the round are 4DX Ventures, Golden Palm Investments, Future Africa,…

