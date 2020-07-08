CEO Lifepage Group, others re-launch Financial Freedom Masterclass

Oladipupo Clement, the founder/CEO of Lifepage Group and a team of financial experts in Nigeria and Africa has re- launch financial freedom masterclass to train and coach 10,000 Professionals.

Clement started off as a Junior Executive of a leading financial services group in Nigeria and rose to become a Regional Vice President.

He trained over 200 of the company’s workforce nationally during his tenure. He uses his online platform to reach out to audiences around the world as an author, speaker, and trainer.

Today , Oladipupo Clement is a global investor and trusted wealth creation and retention coach with a career spanning over two decades.

He has proven his ability to guide upcoming and established entrepreneurs in the field of “wealth creation.”

He further proves he is a master craftsman in wealth creation by commencing the 4th edition of the “Financial Freedom Masterclass.” @ www.oladipupoclement.com

He will be coaching and training millennials through the most legitimate and sustainable paths to achieving financial freedom.

Clement is the founder/ CEO of Lifepage Group, a Real Estate Investment Company.

He leads a group of investors comprising over 15,000 subscribers and realtors. As a wealth creation coach, he is championing the crusade for the economic emancipation of the average African, through platforms such as the Wealth Creation Summit and the Mega Housing Summit.