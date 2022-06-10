CELSIR commissions library for correctional centres in Lagos

The Centre for Legal Support and Inmate Rehabilitation (CELSIR) with the support of the Ford Foundation commissioned the first-of-its-kind mobile library for the correctional and juvenile centres in Lagos State last month.

This laudable project was executed a few months after the commissioning of the 21 User library at the Medium Security Custodial Centre Ikoyi, Lagos. The mobile library is implemented under CELSIR’s Prison Library Project which is one of the rehabilitation initiatives put in place by the non-governmental organization.

According to a press statement by the organization, the initiative tends to provide inmates with contemporary and up-to-date materials as an alternative to the outdated resources available to the Inmates.

“In view of the impacts and feedback received so far, CELSIR has considered paramount the need to extend its intervention to more inmates across different correctional centers. It is in light of this that the mobile library project was implemented,” It stated

It also added that the bus serviced library will convey to inmates in the five correctional centres and Juvenile homes in Lagos educational, inspirational, informative, and religious resources among several other genres.

“We believe that through this intervention, several inmates would have access to resources that would bring about mind transformation, educate the inmates and reduce recidivism.”

CELSIR since its inception has advocated for the availability of effective and efficient rehabilitation measures for Prison Inmates. They believe that rehabilitation is as important as Legal Support and both must go hand in hand to reduce the fast-rising rate of recidivism that threatens public safety.

To exemplify this position, CELSIR has in the past partnered with the correctional facility to provide educational and mental support to the inmate.

Under its educational support, CELSIR provides virtual classes for inmates enrolled for Joint Admission Matriculation Board and the General Certificate Examination and has donated solar power for its smooth running.