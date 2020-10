CDC Group, the UK’S development finance institution, has invested an additional $40 million in Liquid Telecom, Africa’s largest independent fibre, data centre and cloud technology provider. This marks CDC’S second equity investment in the company, following a $180 million equity investment in 2018. CDC’S additional investment is made as part of Liquid Telecom’s wider fundraise…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE