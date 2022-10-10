Cavista Nigeria appoints Olabisi Olotu as Senior Operations Manager

Cavista, a global technology solutions provider, announced the appointment of Olabisi Olotu as senior operations manager. Her appointment is to further the company’s efforts towards having operational excellence in all areas of its business.

Olotu, before her recent appointment, led a team of more than 400 professionals to provide world-class technical support to numerous Microsoft customers across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and North America while serving as the senior operations manager for Tek Experts.

She has more than 20 years of experience in IT operations management, change management, and the development of people and processes across various organizations. She has worked with notable information technology companies in Nigeria, including Zinox Technologies and Computer Warehouse Group (CWG), over the course of her career, where she managed operations and supported service delivery, respectively.

Dele Odufuye, Cavista Nigeria’s Vice President and Country Director described Olotu as “an experienced operations professional with a unique understanding of the Nigerian IT sector”, adding that Olotu has a record of efficiently managing a growing team of professionals just as he looks forward to the remarkable things they will achieve together.

Reacting to the appointment, Olotu said: “I am privileged to join Cavista at this time as we ensure world-class operational excellence that prioritizes every member of the team. The increasing rate of migration in the tech ecosystem has called for a dynamic approach in engaging and retaining talent, and the Operations team has a huge part to play.”

Cavista operates in the United States, Philippines, Nigeria and India.