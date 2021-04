Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc has announced its audited results for the year ended December 31, 2020. The company, which provides marine, aviation and logistics services to local and international oil and gas companies in Nigeria recorded unimpressive full year scorecard with 82.59percent decline in pre-tax profit which printed lower at N1.26billion from 2019 high…

