Cascades Luxury opens outlet in Ikeja City Mall, amid exclusive offerings

In line with its vision of driving the next generation of unique and exclusive perfumery in Africa, Cascades Luxury Limited, the Nigerian retailer and distributor of exclusive oil-based perfume brands from across the world, has opened SCENTIFIED by Cascades Luxury, a luxury outlet at the Ikeja City Mall, Lagos.

The opening exhibition event tagged ‘Fragrance Meets Poetry’ attracted lovers of scent, style and elegance at the mall, and also in line with Cascades Luxury’s expansion plan of opening additional 10-15 outlets in various cities in Nigeria soon.

Taking defining moments from the best noses, SCENTIFIED by Cascades Luxury enthralled with the exhibition of a unique collection of gender-neutral fragrances from the traditional British to the impossibly stimulating Mediterranean oils and perfumes to help you indulge yourself and to announce its new reinvigorated and appealing image to the discerning public.

The exhibition ceremony, which was held at SCENTIFIED by Cascades Luxury, Ikeja City Mall, Ikeja, included a showcase from the present-day glories to the thrilling era of Boadicea with the Blue Sapphire, easily the most sought-after perfume in England; a stunning fragrance with a fusion of citrus accords and popular with the Queen.

There were arrays of oils and fragrances ranging from Boadicea the Victorious – iconic in passion and strength making them some of the favourites for Queen of England, Madonna and Michelle Obama. Other notable collections included Clive Christian, the Liquides Imagineers, Pantheon and a selection of the acclaimed Valorem collections. They made the guests stay glued in admiration with the cozy, classy and scintillating exhibition atmosphere of the relaunch.

Speaking on the rationale for the exhibition, Chike Memeh, one of the directors of SCENTIFIED by Cascades Luxury, said, “Sometimes, making the right choices in oil and fragrances could be tough and perhaps confusing with so many perfumes in the market. This makes it a difficult task to find the right perfume. How do you go about finding that irresistible fragrance that makes you feel good, comfortable and leaves a delectable aroma trailing you? What elicits the habitual question: “What perfume are you wearing? “ This exhibition is the answer to that question.”

He further assured that with the fine collections of perfumes from rich traditions and heritage of renowned designers, SCENTIFIED by Cascades Luxury with branches in Circle Mall Lekki, Jabi Lake Mall Abuja, Silverado Mall Lekki, Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, and DD’S Centrium Mall Asaba, will enable customers to meet their need and satisfy their yearnings to be an outstanding personality with the perfume they wear.”

The event had guests treated to the best of wines, canapies with a perfect blend of soft melodies to help them appreciate the ambience of the environment while they enjoyed the defining moments with best of noses collections. The hostesses were all stylishly dressed and prepared for the occasion as they received guests with warmth and glamour, while also taking them through the finest of oils and fragrances. Visibly impressed and entertained guests commended the management for putting together the event and said they would be eager to attend more of such events in the future.