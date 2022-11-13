CardinalsStone wins 4 awards at BAFI 2022

CardinalStone Partners Limited, a Nigerian investment and multi-asset management firm, won four honours at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) awards, which were held in Lagos recently.

The BAFI Awards were developed to recognise and reward businesses and professionals that have achieved excellence in the financial industry. The firm was named ‘Stockbroking Firm of the Year,’ ‘Investment Management Firm of the Year,’ ‘Equities Research Firm of the Year,’ and ‘Mid-Market Investment Bank of the Year.’

In response to the victory, Michael Nzewi, CardinalStone group CEO, stated that the accolades will further motivate the firm to continue to provide world quality services.

“This award is a win for CardinalStone as a group; it will further motivate us to produce world-class services while equipping us to give innovative services to our new and existing clients,” stated the overjoyed group CEO.

“The award also reminds us that the sector is watching, and we must continue to provide our best in-service delivery while developing and improving in all aspects of our company.”

Speaking further, Nzewi thanked the entire organization’s workforce for their dedication and inventive contributions to the company’s growth. “We are humbled by these honours and happy to know that we could not have accomplished this milestone without the assistance of our great team and devoted clients,” Nzewi said.

The BAFI Award is funded by the BusinessDay Research and Intelligence Unit (BRIU), and nominations for the award are the result of a thorough evaluation procedure.

CardinalStone is a Securities and Exchange Commission-licensed firm that provides a variety of pooled investment solutions to both individual and institutional participants, regardless of income, risk tolerance, or investment objective.