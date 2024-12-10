Capital Express unveils group structure in new transformation

In a landmark moment for the Nigerian insurance industry, the Capital Express Insurance Group has been unveiled with two entities in a new growth transformation.

The unveiling event served as a platform to introduce the newly rebranded Capital Express Life Assurance Limited, formerly known as Capital Express Assurance Limited, and the launch Capital Express Indemnity Insurance Limited (CEIIL). Together, these two entities now form the foundation of the Capital Express Insurance Group, a visionary consolidation of specialised expertise in life and general insurance.

This transformation marks a bold step toward delivering an integrated, future-ready suite of insurance solutions tailored to the needs of clients across Nigeria and beyond.

Speaking at the grand event held at the prestigious Metropolitan Club in Lagos, Anthony Aletor, chairman of the Capital Express Group, articulated the vision behind this transformation:

“This rebrand and expansion mark the dawn of a new era for Capital Express. With the launch of the Capital Express Insurance Group, we are demonstrating our commitment to delivering cutting-edge insurance solutions while maintaining our core values of integrity, customer satisfaction, and innovation.”

The highlight of the evening was the official unveiling of the Capital Express Insurance Group by Julius Odidi, a director at the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) who represented the Commissioner for Insurance, Olusegun Omosehin.

In his address, he commended the Group’s leadership for its forward-thinking vision and unwavering dedication to driving growth within the insurance sector. He emphasized the pivotal role the newly formed Group would play in enhancing insurance penetration across Nigeria, expressing confidence in its potential to redefine the industry.

Read also: Capital Express Life Assurance returns to profitability

The rebranding also underscored the Group’s rich history of strong leadership and continuous innovation.

Since its incorporation, Capital Express has been a trusted name in the Nigerian insurance industry. Under the pioneering leadership of Anthony Aletor, its first managing director/CEO, who built the company on a reputation for reliability, innovation, and customer-focused service delivery.

That legacy was carried forward by Adebola Odukale, a leader who introduced technology-driven processes that positioned the company as an industry leader. The reins were handed to Mathew Ogwezhi, the current MD/CEO, who has since championed a culture of growth, continuity, and innovation.

Reflecting on the Group’s journey and future, Mathew Ogwezhi shared his optimism: “Our transformation into Capital Express Life Assurance Limited is not just a rebrand; it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to creating value for our clients and stakeholders. Together with Capital Express Indemnity Insurance Limited, we are stronger, more innovative, and ready to lead the insurance industry into the future.”

Adding to this, Adewale Koko, MD/CEO of Capital Express Indemnity Insurance Limited emphasized the strategic importance of the restructuring:

“The formation of Capital Express Insurance Group is a strategic leap forward. At Capital Express Indemnity Insurance Limited, we are excited to take up the mantle of providing comprehensive and innovative general insurance solutions.

“Our approach is rooted in understanding the unique needs of our clients and delivering value through personalized and responsive services. This is more than a new beginning; it is a commitment to driving excellence in every aspect of our operations.”

Share