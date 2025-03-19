Ayo-Bankole Akintujoye, Lead Strategist, Caladium Consulting

Caladium Consulting has launched a strategy skills academy to develop business strategy skills in early-career professionals and experienced professionals.

The Caladium Strategy Skills Academy is a structured, hands-on business training program designed to help aspiring early-career professionals and experienced professionals who seek a career in or switch to business strategy.

“The newly launched strategy skills academy is set to train 1,000 fresh graduates to help bridge the knowledge gap and equip them with the most needed strategy skills to prepare them for a career in business strategy,” Ayo Akintujoye, lead strategist/CEO of Caladium Consulting said.

He stated that the two-week intensive training program will consist of expert-led sessions by Caladium Consulting facilitators, case studies, and interactive projects. Participants will have access to practical skills that will set them apart in Nigeria’s highly competitive job market.

“The Caladium Strategy Skills Academy is a launchpad for future business leaders,” Akintujoye said, while stating that participants will be exposed to the world of strategy consulting and gain real-world, hands-on experience in research and data analysis, business planning, and market studies, strategy frameworks and execution, PowerPoint and business presentations, and process documentation and mapping.

“Our goal is simple: to build a strong pipeline of young professionals and career-switchers who can analyse business problems, develop strategic solutions, and confidently compete globally,” he said.

He disclosed that the first phase of the Academy will focus on 1000 fresh graduates, NYSC members, and early-career professionals who want to develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and business analysis skills.

Akintujoye further explained that the company will introduce a second track explicitly designed for experienced professionals who want to transition into strategy consulting in the coming months. This track will help them refine their expertise, understand structured frameworks, and position themselves for leadership roles.

Speaking on eligibility for the program, Akintujoye noted that the training is open to fresh graduates and aspiring professionals from 300-level students, recent graduates, or NYSC corps members, a minimum of a 2:1 or upper credit in any discipline, with leadership experience in university, NYSC, or professional settings and must own a functional laptop.

