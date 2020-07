Cadbury Nigeria Plc has released its unaudited interim financial information for the half year (H1) ended June 30, 2020. The results at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) show Cadbury H1’20 revenue decreased year-on-year (yoy) by 18percent to N15.92 billion from N19.45billion in H1’19. The company’s results from operating activities went down by 20percent, to N714.69million…

