Cadbury Nigeria rewards schools in Season 3 Bournvita Bourn Factor Competition

Cadbury Nigeria Plc (a subsidiary of Mondelēz International), and producers of the iconic and Bournvita cocoa beverage drink, has unveiled the top three winners in the third edition of its Bournvita Bourn Factor School Talent Competition.

Winners in the competition, which witnessed schools’ participation from all over the country, were announced recently. According to a statement, the grand prize of N3,000,000 was presented to Bethel Nursery and Primary School from Osun State. In the second position was Excellence Nursery and Primary, Ondo State, with a prize of N2,000,000; while the third position went to Infinity International School, Ogun State with N1,000,000 prize.

At the award presentation ceremony, the Managing Director, Cadbury West Africa, Oyeyimika Adeboye, reiterated the Company’s values and the commitment to delight consumers with its brands.

“The Bourn Factor platform was created to enable children from different schools to showcase their talents, compete and win prizes for their schools while raising money towards a social cause of their choice,” she said.

Read also: Oando Foundation trains community on waste recycling, creates jobs

“We launched the first edition in 2019, with 183 schools entering the competition. Last year, 319 schools participated in the competition, resulting in the collection of over 4 million jars and product wrappers; with 54 of the participating schools exceeding their targets. This shows how much these schools believe in us and the Bourn Factor Competition. Most importantly, it reminds us of how much more we need to do to impact lives” she said in the statement.

Reiterating the importance of the winners helping children from less-privileged homes, Category Lead, Cocoa Beverages, Cadbury West Africa, Tolulope Olaoye said, “One thing we try to do with the Bourn Factor Competition is to encourage the winning schools to nominate an orphanage home where our products will be donated to. This ensures that less privileged children are carried along in our initiative to give back to society.”

Commenting on Cadbury Bournvita’s commitment to providing everyday nourishment, essential vitamins and minerals, he added, “At Cadbury, we are dedicated to providing families with high quality, delicious cocoa beverage that provides highest level of nutrition, with 17 essential vitamins and minerals. The Bourn Factor Talent Hunt Competition helps to promote mental well-beingof children as well, through showcasing of their talents”.