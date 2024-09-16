Cadbury Nigeria appoints Adeboye as first female MD

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has announced the historic appointment of Oyeyimika Adeboye as its new Managing Director, effective April 1, 2019.

According to a statement on Friday, Adeboye makes history as the first woman to lead the company in over five decades since its establishment.

Adeboye takes over from Amir Shamsi, who has moved to a new role within Mondelēz International, Cadbury Nigeria’s parent company. Under Shamsi’s leadership, Cadbury Nigeria witnessed significant progress, particularly in driving top-line, and bottom-line growth, and fostering talent development.

In her new role, Adeboye brings a wealth of experience in finance, strategy, and business administration, honed both in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Read also: Here are 5 highlights from Cadbury Nigeria’s first-half results

She joined the Cadbury Nigeria board in November 2008 as the Finance and Strategy Director for West Africa. Her career before Cadbury includes serving as Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer for Nigerian Bottling Company Plc, as well as roles in accounting and tax practices at Arthur Andersen & Co. and Midgley Snelling & Co. in the UK.

She is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Nigeria. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Social Studies from University College Cardiff, Wales, and executive management education from the Institute of Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Alongside her promotion, Ogaga Ologe has been named as the new Finance Director. Ologe, who joined Cadbury Nigeria in 2012 from KPMG Professional Services, succeeds Adeboye in this position. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Delta State University and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.