CAC debunks discounted business registration, investment schemes by 3rd parties

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has debunked claims stating that it has licensed individuals, firms or organizations to carry on unregulated investment schemes or procure business registrations for members of the public at a mega discount with freebies including free JTB and FIRS Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN).

In a public statement, CAC said these contents fraudulently employ the Commission’s name, logo, colours and crafty language calculated to deceive unsuspecting members of the public into patronizing them.

“The Commission does not license or certify persons, firms or organizations to carry on unregulated/unlawful investment schemes or procure business registrations for members of the public at any discount or with freebies,” it read.

CAC added that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Tax Identification Number (TIN) is electronically generated and endorsed instantly on the certificates of relevant business entities upon registration on the Commission’s Company Registration Portal (CRP) at no cost.

It added that the mandate of the Commission as prescribed in the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA) consists mainly in the registration of business and allied entities as well as the general regulation and supervision of their conducts after registration.

“The services of the Commission and fees are as published on the Commission’s website at www.cac.gov.ng; any notice, information or update issued to the general public on the operations of the commission are equally published on the website,” it added.

The commission assured the general public of its commitment to providing registration and regulatory services adequate to the expectations of its esteemed customers and the general public.