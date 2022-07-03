C & I Leasing engages NGX to resolve regulatory obligations

C & I Leasing Plc has said it is actively engaging with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) to resolve all outstanding regulatory obligations.

This follows the suspension of trading in its shares and eight (8) other companies for defaulting in filing their audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The management in a statement said: “Significantly, our operations are guided by multiple regulators for the different aspects of our services to various industries, which has delayed our filings even though our financial reports are up to date.”

“Nonetheless, we would submit our 2021 filings as soon as the necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained”, the statement reads.

The company in the statement craves the indulgence, and understanding of the general public, and also reassured its shareholders, and other stakeholders including all its esteemed clientele of management’s commitment to good corporate governance, and global best practices in all its dealings.