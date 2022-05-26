BWAM celebrates Ola Brown, as one of 40 under 40 women in asset management

The Black Women in Asset Management (BWAM) has recently spotlighted Dr Ola Brown’s work as the founder of Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company (FDHIC).

Speaking on the award list for 2022, Jacqueline Taiwo, CEO of BWAM said “Congratulations to this year’s 40 Under 40 award winners. BWAM is committed to shining a light on Black women from across the global investment industry who are visionaries and achieving great success in their careers. By sharing the stories of 40 remarkable women under 40, we want to increase their profile and inspire more women to pursue investment careers.”

Ola Brown, a foremost expert in African healthcare, financing, and investments, is the Founder of the Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company (FDHIC), one of Africa’s leading diversified healthcare investment companies.

Together with her team and strategic portfolio companies, Brown aims to make healthcare more affordable, accessible, and acceptable across the continent.

FDHIC invests and operates across the healthcare and wellness value chain in hospital/clinic construction and refurbishment, diagnostics and medical equipment, health facility management, pharmaceutical retail, drug manufacturing, air ambulance services and logistics, as well as consulting/healthcare technology. The total value of companies in the FDHIC portfolio is over $400m.

Ola Brown holds a bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery, a Master’s Degree in Finance & Economic Policy (Major) and now plans to start a PhD in Economics later this year.

She is a four-time published author with the most recent title focused on Banking, Finance and Economics in Emerging Markets. With her work featured several times on CNN, BBC, Forbes and Al-Jazeera, Dr Ola Brown sits on the Board of the Professional Women’s Network (Lagos Chapter).

She leads the Health as a Business Group at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG). She also facilitates trade between Nigeria, the United States and the UK through her seats on the committee of the British Business Group (Lagos) and the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (Healthcare Section) respectively.

Launched in 2019, Black Women in Asset Management is a registered nonprofit association in the UK with over 800 members globally.