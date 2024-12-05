British American Tobacco backs young agripreneurs with N10m

British American Tobacco

As part of its initiative to support Nigeria’s agricultural sector, the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF) has awarded N10 million to six young agripreneurs.

In the company’s recently concluded Farmers for the Future (F4F) cohort 5.0 programme designed to equip young agripreneurs with the tools and resources to revolutionise Nigeria’s agricultural sector, N3 million equity-free capital was awarded to the winner, N2 million each to two first-runners up and N1 million to three agripreneurs who emerged as second runners-up.

“This victory is more than just a prize; it’s a validation of my dreams. The F4F programme has armed me with the skills, insights, and resources to scale my business and contribute meaningfully to sustainable farming in Nigeria,” said Tolu Ajibola, who secured the grand prize of N3 million in equity-free capital.

“The journey has been challenging yet transformative, and I’m eager to inspire others in my field,” Ajibola, who is also the chief executive officer of Tolu Ajibola Farms, added.

Chinaza Mbah, founder of Nana’s Delight Foodstuff, and Aishat Albashir, chief executive officer of A&A Green Farms, each received N2 million to propel their businesses forward as the cohort’s first runners-up.

“The mentorship, guidance, and exposure I’ve gained through this programme are priceless. F4F has equipped me to innovate, expand, and impact the agricultural value chain in Nigeria,” Mbah said in excitement.

According to Adetola Oniyelu, project manager of BATNF, the programme is an investment in individuals and Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

He emphasised the organisation’s interest in empowering agripreneurs who are “not only creating jobs but are also pioneering sustainable practices that drive agriculture forward.”

Similarly, second runners-up, Kanadi Usman, Abubakar Yakubu, and Emediong Effiong, each received N1 million in funding to support their ventures.

Farmers in Africa’s most populous nation are faced with limited agricultural research, inadequate access to mechanised tools, low access to financial grants, and a lack of access to high-yielding seedlings.

However, the BATNF noted that these six agripreneurs are making waves in agriculture ranging from aquaculture to tech-driven farming solutions, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit that the F4F programme seeks to foster.

In addition to financial grants, the winners were inducted into the exclusive F4F alumni network, granting them access to mentorship, peer collaborations, and industry linkages.

According to BATNF, the 2024 F4F Cohort 5.0 is a testament to its dedication to addressing food security and unemployment through innovative youth programmes.

