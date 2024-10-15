Briscoe Properties expands estate offering for Lagos residents

Briscoe Properties Limited (BPL), one of the leading real estate development and facility management companies in Nigeria, has unveiled Jasmine Court, a six-unit triplex estate in Lekki-Ajah, Lagos.

The company said the six-unit triplex estate, located off Mobil Road, Lekki-Ajah, has been designed to offer a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and functionality for its residents.

In addition to celebrating its 20th anniversary, BPL introduced Jasmine Court 2, a new development project in the same Lekki-Ajah axis. Jasmine Court 2 will feature 12 units of 3-bedroom terraced duplexes, each crafted to meet the evolving preferences of homeowners who seek contemporary living spaces with premium finishing and amenities.

Speaking on the occasion, ‘Seyi Onajide, chairman of Briscoe Properties Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the projects, stating: “Jasmine Court and Jasmine Court 2 reflect our unwavering commitment to creating exceptional living spaces that cater to the needs of today’s discerning homeowners.

“As we celebrate 20 years of excellence, we are proud to introduce these developments, which highlight our continued focus on delivering value and contributing to the growth of the Nigerian real estate market.”

Briscoe Properties Limited is a key player in the Nigerian real estate sector, specialising in property development, facility management, and real estate consultancy services.

Over the past 20 years, BPL has established a reputation for excellence, delivering exceptional residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties that align with global standards.

Peters Ola Awomolo, head of business for Briscoe Properties Limited, added: “The Jasmine Court projects are a testament to BPL’s dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. We have meticulously planned and designed each unit to ensure the highest standards of functionality and aesthetics.

“With Jasmine Court 2, we are expanding our footprint in the Lekki-Ajah corridor, offering more options for homeowners looking for premium real estate solutions.”

Expanding Real Estate Offerings

Briscoe Properties Limited has recently introduced a short-let service catering to short-term rental needs. This service offers well-furnished, fully serviced apartments, ideal for business travellers, expatriates, tourists, and even individuals or families seeking a getaway or leisure stay.

With a focus on comfort, convenience, and flexibility, our short-let service provides a premium experience for anyone looking for a temporary home in a serene and well-maintained environment.

