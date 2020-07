The Bridge Leadership Foundation is set for the 10th edition of its Career Day themed – “The Global Economy: Adapting to the New Normal” holds virtually this year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Scheduled for July 25 (Saturday) at 11 am West African Time, the conference usually gathers over 6,000 young people from across Nigeria…

