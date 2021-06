BrandMobile Africa, creators of Kuuzza, has announced the launch of its decentralised sales platform, developed specifically for businesses to connect seamlessly to motivated sellers. Business owners now have the opportunity to expand their businesses to reach new demographics faster without the interference of middlemen or multiple retailers while sellers can earn money by selling products…

